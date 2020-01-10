A round pizza cut into squares sparks fiery Midwest vs. East Coast debate

As if there wasn't already enough heat between the pizza lovers of Chicago and New York, someone just ignited a new piping hot debate on Twitter.

This time, the person who posted a controversial photo didn't even mention Chicago's deep-dish pies or New York's thin-crust pizzas. Instead, they asked folks from the Windy City which piece of pizza they would eat first from the pie — which was a round pizza cut into squares.

all my chicagoans... which piece are you picking up first pic.twitter.com/nMJ0Ygg8Iy — Valentina (@leftistthot420) January 6, 2020

East Coasters, prepare for battle.

The photo featured a large, thin-crust pizza sliced into a grid with about 40 small squares of pizza — many of which had no crust at all. A few areas of the pizza were labeled with numbers one through four, with each piece having varying levels of cheese and/or crust.

"all my chicagoans... which piece are you picking up first," the tweeter posted.

But many people were too filled with shock and disappointment to even participate in the ranking.

One self-proclaimed Jersey girl and longtime Chicago resident said she still can't figure out why her new neighbors slice up their pies into squares.

Answer: None of the above. I have lived in Chicago for 23.5 years now and still I don’t understand why you all cut a circle into squares!!! This is so wrong. Slices ppl, slices. Signed a Jersey girl stuck in pizza hell. — Becky Spratford (@RAforAll) January 7, 2020

Another Chi-town local chimed in because, unlike New Yorkers, they're "civilized."

Look at the size of that pizza. Nobody wants a big ass slice of cheese and grease sliding all over the place that has to be folded. This is not New York...Chicagoans are civilized eaters. — LaMont Battle (@lboogie_773) January 7, 2020

They must have turned on the oven, because that was a solid burn.

In defense of the traditional triangular slice, some tweeters referenced the St. Louis bagel-slicing fiasco of March 2019 when Twitter basically imploded over a photo showing how St. Louis residents supposedly cut their bagels into thin, sandwich bread-like slices.

What is st Louis style pizza? You guys don't have anything of your own. You don't even know if you're north or south. Leave the pizza to the real cities — Jay Rollins (@JayRollinsArt) January 7, 2020

Whether or not people from St. Louis know how to slice pizza, they do know how to make a pretty mean Gooey Butter cake, at least that's what natives Karlie Kloss and Andy Cohen say.

Other folks remained unscathed by the square-slice approach but couldn't agree on the ranking of how to eat the food itself.

You, sir, are a lying liar. 1,4,3... then you(I) start demolishing the middle — jason ripple👇 (@WhoSaid_WhatNow) January 7, 2020

Alas, this may just be yet another Twitter debate that lingers on the plate ... just like the No. 1 crust-laden piece of pizza this reporter most definitely will not be eating.