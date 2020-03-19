The internet is losing it over the way this 'Worst Cook' cut up an avocado

There are avocado do's, and then there is this major avocado don't.

Cutting up avocados isn't always easy, but one amateur cook apparently had absolutely no clue how to open the wildly popular green fruit when they tried slicing through one ... and its seed.

On Sunday, one Twitter user posted a screen grab from a Food Network show, and it turns out that when it comes to cutting an avocado incorrectly, a picture is truly worth a thousand words.

The tweet has since garnered over 60,000 likes and provided a much-needed laugh as more people are being ordered to self-isolate.

While this person's technique might be an unfathomable kitchen sin to most seasoned cooks, this person does deserve some forgiveness. The grab was taken from "Worst Cooks in America," a show in which professional chefs mentor amateur cooks to help them become a little less disastrous in the kitchen.

"I'm watching Worst Cooks In America and one of them cut and avocado like this and lord help me," wrote tweeter Dianna Anderson, who shared the hilarious moment.

"First off, why, but second, how? Is that knife made of laser beams?" said one reply.

Some were quite impressed by the knife's ability to slice through a such a hard pit, while others were just thankful for the amusement.

Avocados have become an important staple in the United States, popping up in everything from guacamole to avocado toast. Today, Americans eat more than 4 billion avocados a year. That's four times as many as the country consumed in 2000.

Just in case you do need a refresher on the easiest and safest way to cut an avocado, TODAY Food has got you covered.

