Instead of wearing an ugly holiday sweater, how about eating it?

The holidays are all about tinsel and snowflakes and Santa, oh my.

But let's not forget another integral part of any theme party: the ugly sweater. And the more garish the better.

How to throw a holiday party with an ugly sweater theme

TODAY Tastemaker and food blogger Siri Daly is here to help turn those style statements in very tasty holiday treats.

Ugly Cupcake Christmas Sweater
Ugly Cupcake Christmas Sweater
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Yes, this is good enough to eat!

Ugly Pizza Christmas Sweater
Ugly Pizza Christmas Sweater
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
What's for dinner? This kooky creation!

Ugly Sausage Wreath
Ugly Sausage Wreath
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
We hang wreaths on our doors. But this one is headed for your table.

