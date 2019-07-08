At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

If you've been on the hunt for new recipes lately, you've probably come across a few that call for a new appliance — an air fryer. This nifty gadget is taking kitchen countertops by storm, as it offers the satisfying crispness of traditionally fried foods without the fatty oils, and new model just hit the market.

Instant Brands, the company that brought you the popular Instant Pot, released their first air fryer last week and it comes with a powerful name: The Instant Vortex Plus.

The Instant Vortex Plus 7-in-1 Air Fryer

The brand revolutionized cooking with its functional pressure cooker but now they've has upped the ante with the release of their newest kitchen innovation that boasts a "7-in-1" program feature, so you can do way more than just air fry. The Instant Vortex can also roast, broil, dehydrate, bake, reheat and even rotate an entire rotisserie chicken.

"Instead of submerging food in large quantities of oil or fat, the Instant Vortex Plus allows you to use 95% less oil, but retain the same great taste and texture of delicious deep-fried cooking," Instant Pot's Marketing Director, Katie Whiting, told TODAY.

The company also added that the sleek design and dishwasher-safe accessories make for an easy cleanup.

The air fryer can help add the final touch to crispy foods, and "the cook time can be effectively reduced by 20% or more when compared to other cooking methods," according to the product description.

One notable difference between the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer and others like it on the market is that "it comes with a basket that rotates so unlike regular 'drawer air fryers' that you have to pull out and shake, this will rotate and evenly cook your French fries, tots, shrimps, etc.," Whiting noted.

The air fryer is available exclusively at Walmart for $119, and if you've already fallen in love with the Instant Pot, it might be time to invest in its powerful counterpart.

