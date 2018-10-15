'Comfort in an Instant': Make tender brisket and mac & cheese in your pressure cooker

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

The New York Times' food columnist Melissa Clark is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few autumn-inspired recipes from her new cookbook "Comfort in an Instant: 75 Comfort Food Recipes for Your Pressure Cooker, Multicooker, and InstantPot®." She shows us how to make gruyère mac and cheese with mushrooms and tender brisket with red wine and prunes.

"This succulent, tender brisket with its robust and aromatic sauce is well worth the time it takes to prepare," says Clark. "The prunes completely break down under pressure, giving the sauce body and sweetness, while the smoked paprika, cinnamon and bay leaf make it fragrant and complex."

"This is a slightly more sophisticated take on the usual mac-and-cheddar. The Gruyère gives it a robust and nutty flavor, while the Fontina adds an incredible creamy richness."

