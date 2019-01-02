Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

TODAY Food is kicking off the new year with a visit from Brittany Williams, who is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to demonstrate recipes from her new cookbook "Instant Loss," based on her popular blog of the same name. Williams is cooking up a 1-minute chicken soup and a spaghetti with meat sauce, both of which can be easily prepared in a pressure cooker, like an Instant Pot. She's also sharing her recipe for a healthy, gluten-free breakfast cake, plus a smoothie with a secret (and very nutritious) ingredient.

This is my favorite throw-it-all-in-a-pot, low-carb meal. You can add so many different kinds of vegetables, too, since it’s such a great way to utilize leftovers. And it only takes 1 minute to cook in a pressure cooker.

My kids love this one-pot pasta with meat sauce, and I'm able to cut the cooking time and the number of dishes by doing it all in one pot.

This blueberry breakfast cake is a fun way to get the nutritional benefits of oats while avoiding the monotony of eating oatmeal every day. Plus, who wouldn't enjoy some cake for breakfast?

This strawberry-mint smoothie is a great way to get fruits and vegetables all in one meal. And it’s great to serve the kids since I've noticed that kids tend to enjoy the refreshing taste of mint.

