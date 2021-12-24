Indulge on Christmas with cheesy potato gratin and sweet snack mix

Cookbook author, food blogger and lifestyle expert Gaby Dalkin is joining TODAY to share a couple of her favorite holiday entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a creamy, cheesy potato gratin with caramelized onions and crunchy white chocolate-coated cereal snack mix with festive candies.

What's not to love about thinly sliced potatoes layered with caramelized onions, heavy cream, tons of cheese, herbs, salt and pepper? It's basically the most magical side dish on the planet. Somehow, this cheesy potato gratin always disappears very quickly. This will be making an appearance on my holiday dinner party table this year, and I am 100% confident in saying you should be doing the same.

It's that time of year — time for to keep the freezer stocked with Christmas mix so there's a little somethin' somethin' on hand when your sweet tooth strikes.

