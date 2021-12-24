IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

Indulge on Christmas with cheesy potato gratin and sweet snack mix

These recipes make a little extra holiday indulging well worth it.
/ Source: TODAY
By Gaby Dalkin

Cookbook author, food blogger and lifestyle expert Gaby Dalkin is joining TODAY to share a couple of her favorite holiday entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make a creamy, cheesy potato gratin with caramelized onions and crunchy white chocolate-coated cereal snack mix with festive candies.

Cheesy Potato Gratin
Courtesy Gaby Dalkin
Get The Recipe

Cheesy Potato Gratin

Gaby Dalkin

What's not to love about thinly sliced potatoes layered with caramelized onions, heavy cream, tons of cheese, herbs, salt and pepper? It's basically the most magical side dish on the planet. Somehow, this cheesy potato gratin always disappears very quickly. This will be making an appearance on my holiday dinner party table this year, and I am 100% confident in saying you should be doing the same.

Christmas Mix
Courtesy Gaby Dalkin
Get The Recipe

Christmas Mix

Gaby Dalkin

It's that time of year — time for to keep the freezer stocked with Christmas mix so there's a little somethin' somethin' on hand when your sweet tooth strikes.

If you like those easy holiday recipes, you should also try these:

Cherry and Goat Cheese Hand Pies
Courtesy Will Coleman
Get The Recipe

Cherry and Goat Cheese Hand Pies

Will Coleman
Big Festive Holiday Dip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Big Festive Holiday Dip

Elizabeth Heiskell
Gaby Dalkin