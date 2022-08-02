IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Indian summer sides: Biryani rice salad and grilled corn chaat

Showcase the bounty of summer produce in these grill-friendly Indian sides.

Jeweled biryani rice salad, grilled corn chaat: Get the recipes!

By Biju Thomas

Outside’s resident chef Biju Thomas is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite Indian-inspired recipes that incorporate lots of colorful and healthy ingredients. He shows us how to make a spiced rice salad with grilled fruit and veggies and grilled corn salad with cooling cucumber kefir.

Jeweled Biriyani Rice Salad
Get The Recipe

Jeweled Biriyani Rice Salad

Biju Thomas

This is one of my favorite everyday dishes year-round that brings a ton of color and flavor to the table. This elegant rice dish can be finished with all your seasonal grilled and dried fruit, toasted nuts, a dash of spice and my summertime favorite: crisp okra!

Grilled Corn Chaat
Get The Recipe

Grilled Corn Chaat

Biju Thomas

This is my take on a classic Indian street corn, folded with gut-friendly kefir for a savory and delicious side dish, perfect on a hot summer day.

In this recipe, I get some nice char and burn marks on the sweet corn, then fold in with all the fresh herbs, crunchy onions, ripe pomegranate and a delicious cucumber kefir.

"Chaat" is a general term used for small bites and snacks, usually covered in multiple sauces and textures to get this burst of sweet, tangy, cool and spicy heat along with crunchy bits and all bursting with bright fresh flavors.

Biju Thomas