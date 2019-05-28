Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 28, 2019, 11:33 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Priya Krishna

Food writer Priya Krishna is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite Indian-inspired recipes from her new cookbook "Indian-ish: Recipes and Antics from a Modern American Family." She shows us how to make garlicky chicken with fresh herbs, spiced dahi toast with cilantro chutney (grilled cheese with the volume turned all the way up) and a quick and easy lentil dal.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

There are many, many chicken recipes out there, but this is the only one I care about. Why? It's incredibly versatile and the funky, juicy, bright and slightly spicy flavors hit all the right notes for any dining occasion. Stuff this into tacos, serve over rice or serve it on its own.

Imagine a tangier, spicier, just-as-craveable grilled cheese sandwich. The creamy, tangy yogurt blends perfectly with the zing from the onions, fresh cilantro and delightfully zesty spices. You'll never want a plain ol' grilled cheese ever again.

This is my go-to dal on a weeknight: It has the depth of flavor one would expect to find in a dish that has been sitting on the stove all day, but it certainly doesn't take very long to make. Serve it with rice or roti (and maybe some sliced cucumbers on the side), and you've got a complete meal.

