Ina Garten gives classic grilled cheese and tomato soup simple but genius upgrades

Store-bought tomato soup is fine — but Ina Garten's homemade version is so much better.
By Ina Garten

Food Network star Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite comforting recipes from her new cookbook "Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." She shows us how to make grilled cheese with mango chutney and creamy tomato soup.

Ina Garten's Cheddar and Chutney Grilled Cheese
Quentin Bacon / Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
Ina Garten's Cheddar and Chutney Grilled Cheese

Ina Garten

Isn't a really good grilled cheese sandwich the ultimate comfort food? This isn't Wonder Bread with some mystery cheese inside — its bakery white bread piled high with extra sharp cheddar and savory chutney to brighten the flavor.

Ina Garten's Creamy Tomato Bisque
Quentin Bacon / Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
Ina Garten's Creamy Tomato Bisque

Ina Garten

Isn't a steaming bowl of tomato soup the ultimate comfort food? While heating up a can of tomato soup may do in a pinch, the real thing is so much better — with slowly sautéed onions and leeks plus good Italian tomatoes and a hint of saffron. You'll never go back to that can again!

Ina Garten