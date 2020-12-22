Ina Garten shares throwback tribute to Jeffrey on their 52nd anniversary — see the pic!

Ina Garten is wishing her husband Jeffrey a happy anniversary on Instagram today and the throwback picture from their wedding she posted is just too sweet! The Barefoot Contessa has always been open about the number one man in her life (and her best customer in the kitchen), husband Jeffrey Garten. She even named him in one of her popular cookbooks, "Cooking for Jeffrey: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," and often mentions him on her popular Food Network show.

On Tuesday, she celebrated their 52nd anniversary on Instagram by sharing a photo from their wedding.

"Fifty-two years and still having so much fun!" Garten posted in the caption accompanying a wedding photo of herself in a short-sleeved dress with furry trim and a traditional veil and Jeffrey wearing his military uniform. "You gave me a life I could never have dreamed of. Happy Anniversary my love."

Fans and celebs immediately chimed in to send well wishes to the couple.

"Truly goals!!!" wrote chef Jake Cohen. "Mazel tov to you both!!!

Carson Kressley commented on Ina's fashion, naturally. "That dress ! So chic !" wrote the former "Queer Eye" star.

"How beautiful. Wow 52 years! Amazing. Happy anniversary," posted Julianna Margulies.

Garten ended her post with a parenthetical, asking "What’s up with that cake??" referring to her wedding cake in the picture. And while the three-tiered, old school bakery confection certainly doesn't hold a candle to some of the mouth-watering creations she's made over the years (like her sensational bourbon honey cake or her pecan meringue torte) it's incredibly sweet to see her celebrate her long-term marriage to a man who is so supportive of her work.

Back in 2018, when they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, Garten shared some of her secrets to a long, happy marriage including keeping things simple, finding ways to celebrate together and ... chicken.

"Chicken always helps," she said in a previous interview with TODAY. "I think the best way you can express love by cooking for someone is figure out what they like — not what you like, what they like — and make it for them. And they'll feel really good."

As part of their 50th celebration, Garten shared pictures from their long love affair with fans on Instagram. Back in October, she shared a solo pic of her hubs, wishing him a happy birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest, smartest, most fun hubby ever!" she posted. "No one I’d rather be quarantined with!!" she wrote, adding three kissing lips emojis to her post.

More recently, Garten told Katie Couric on Instagram Live how Jeffrey sent a romantic text to the wrong woman — by accident of course!

Cheers to this lovely couple who seem to always be together — in good times, in quarantine and for many more happy years to come!