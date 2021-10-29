Ina Garten shares sweet pics on Jeffrey's birthday: 'I've loved you for more than 50 years'

Ina Garten is celebrating her love for her husband Jeffrey on his birthday! The "Barefoot Contessa" posted a sweet tribute to her partner of over 50 years on Instagram Friday.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life!" Garten wrote, sharing a series of photos including one of Jeffrey as a little boy. "I’ve loved you for more than 50 years and I’m just getting started," she added, including several cake emojis at the end of her post.

In the photos, we see Jeffrey happily enjoying his food, no doubt prepared by his loving wife, and several shots of the couple, who have been married since 1968. In one picture, Jeffrey dons a chef's hat and apron bearing the "Barefoot Contessa" logo.

Katie Couric posted heart emojis in response to the post while actor Julianna Margulies commented, "Happy Birthday Jeffrey! We will celebrate you soon!"

Other friends in the culinary community sent their well-wishes, calling the pair "couple goals."

Garten recently told Willie Geist that it was Jeffrey who inspired her to learn how to cook after the pair went on a camping trip together in Europe and were served the most amazing coq a vin.

"I thought, 'This is the most delicious thing I've ever eaten in my life. I need to know how to make this,'" she told Willie.

Their love story has touched many people over the years — most recently, Emily Blunt said on iHeartRadio's River Cafe Table 4 podcast that it was Garten's "engagement chicken" that was responsible for her marriage to fellow actor John Krasinski.

"It’s funny, I guess I just made something that I knew he would love," Blunt said of Garten's mystical chicken, which supposedly causes women to get engaged within 24 hours of making it. "I mean, a roast chicken, who doesn’t love roast chicken?"

Last December, ahead of their 52nd wedding anniversary Garten told Katie Couric the secret to her long love affair with Jeffrey, which is that they are each the most important thing to one another.

"Jeffrey could be in China or Peru … but if anything happens with me, I know he'll drop everything and come home immediately," she said. "We just feel connected. I think that if you feel connected with someone, it gives you more freedom. It gives you freedom to do whatever you want to do with their support."

That's not to say there haven't been a few funny hiccups — like the time Jeffrey accidently texted another woman.

"He texts me all the time," Garten said. "We had this funny thing. He sent me a text but unfortunately it went to someone he knew in California. It wasn't a sext but it was close," she laughed.