For the Fourth of July, Ina Garten wants to make sure that you can celebrate your independence ... from the kitchen!
OK, not entirely, but as the Barefoot Contessa recently posted on her blog, she's got a whole holiday menu that will work perfectly for your upcoming July 4 festivities — and you won't be spending the day manning the grill.
First off, she suggests her oven-fried chicken for a main meal, and offers up a big secret: fry it quickly first on the stove to get it crisp, then roast it in the oven to avoid grease.
Though, let's face it, some of us just love a greasy drumstick.
She also marinates her chicken in buttermilk to keep it super moist throughout the cooking process.
And for sides, there are two possibilities. First off, her go-to favorite is orzo with roasted vegetables as an "all-in-one side" that includes pasta, veggies, feta and pine nuts, all covered in a lemon vinaigrette. Bonus: This recipe also works great during the wintertime, paired with lamb.
But to keep things fresh for a summertime menu this year, she says tomato feta salad is also a great choice.
As for dessert, in the past Garten has dazzled us with some chocolate ganache cupcakes, but this year it looks like the way to go is a fruity flag cake, topped in raspberries, blueberries and lots of white icing.
If wanting to both salute and eat your national flag is wrong, we don't want to be right.
Check out Garten's full Fourth of July feast menu recipes here, and watch the sparks (outside the kitchen!) fly.
Looking for more Fourth of July menu inspiration? Check out TODAY Food's favorite summertime desserts.
10 things you might not know about Ina GartenPlay Video - 2:49
