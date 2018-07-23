Ina Garten's new favorite salad is an avocado lover's dream

share tweet pin email

It's easy to love Ina Garten, in part because she makes everything seem just a little bit easier. Whether she's advising fans about how to plan a dinner party or how to make perfect fried chicken with ease, Ina just has a way of making kitchen woes go away like a warm hug.

Ina's new go-to summer dish is no exception. The hostess with the mostest recently shared her new favorite summer salad and it's the stuff of an avocado lover's dreams!

Made with only five ingredients, her new avocado and tomato salad recipe is everything that a summer dish should be: crispy, juicy, fresh, tangy and cooling. The salad's straightforward flavors highlight the soft, buttery flavor of creamy ripe avocados. It's especially delicious with grilled fish or chicken and is super easy when Ina doesn't "feel like spending a lot of time in a hot kitchen"

She starts by gently tossing diced Hass avocado with lemon juice to make the base of a creamy dressing — but without any dairy. Then come halved cherry tomatoes, pretty diced red onion and peppery baby arugula. A little olive oil, salt and pepper are the perfect finishing touches for this salad that looks like a rainbow.

This the first new recipe that Ina's revealed from her new cookbook "Cook Like A Pro," that's coming out in October. Since the book won't be out for a few months, it's great that she shared this recipe now so all of her fans don't have to wait to make it until next summer.

"Cook Like A Pro" will have 85 brand new recipes as well as loads of Ina's greatest tips for home chefs. According to Ina's website, in her new cookbook, Ina will be sharing her secrets for delicious new recipes like slowly cooked truffled scrambled eggs and make-ahead raspberry baked Alaska, plus pro tips for cake decorating and setting up a bar. The book is aimed towards both beginner and advanced chefs.

In the meantime, it's still summer, so make that salad because as Ina said, "Hope you love it as much as I do!"