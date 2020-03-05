Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

When Ina Garten began teasing a new cookbook in late 2019, fans were left hungry for more details.

A few months later, we now have some answers.

Garten's 12th collection of recipes will be called “Modern Comfort Food,” and fans will be able to get their hands on a copy of the new book this fall.

The “Barefoot Contessa” star’s next cookbook will feature 85 “soul-satisfying” dishes, including cheddar and chutney grilled cheese sandwiches and smashed hamburgers with caramelized onions, according to her publisher's website.

For those who love to entertain, Garten, 72, will be introducing a slew of new cocktails and “quick cleanup” crowd-pleasers, such as cheesy chicken enchiladas and roasted sausages.

Of course, she's got dessert covered, too.

The self-taught cook shares detailed instructions on how to make that banana rum trifle that had Instagram drooling a few months ago. Fans will also learn Garten’s secret to baking perfect black and white cookies — a true New York delicacy.

Though the cover for “Modern Comfort Food” has not yet been revealed, fans are speculating it will be shot by lifestyle photographer Quentin Bacon, who was tagged in Garten's banana rum trifle post and shot photos for four of her other books. Bacon did not immediately respond to an email from TODAY Food.

Garten’s last two cookbooks, “Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks” and “Cooking for Jeffrey,” also hit shelves in the month of October.

The Food Network fixture is currently working a memoir that is scheduled to be released in 2023.

"Modern Comfort Food," which will officially be released Oct. 27, 2020, is available for preorder on Amazon.