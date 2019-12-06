Hurry! Today’s the last day to save up to 85% on hot holiday gifts with Jill’s Steals & Deals! 

Ina Garten just teased her 12th cookbook — here's everything we know about it

As they say, the 12th time's the charm.
Image: Today - Season 66
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Alexander Kacala

This is not a drill. Our favorite cilantro-hating cook is coming out with a new cookbook.

Ina Garten is the #1 New York Times Bestselling author of 11 books of recipes, such as "Barefoot Contessa Family Style," "Barefoot in Paris" and, most recently, "Cook Like a Pro."

And in 2020, it looks like the beloved Barefoot Contessa is set to give us yet another sampling of her famously comforting recipes just begging to be made at home. While she hasn't revealed the name or release date, here is what we do know about her upcoming 12th cookbook.

The 71-year-old self-taught chef has been teasing us with images from the upcoming book all year long. In April, she first broke the news with an Instagram post of a broccoli and kale salad topped with a gorgeous, gooey egg, captioning the photo, "Having fun working on my next cookbook!"

In June, she posted a photo of a fruit-filled dessert and captioned it, "First test of a fresh peach torte. What do you think?? #workinprogress."

Then, in September, she shared a tomato crostata paired with the caption, "Well, that worked out - recipe testing and lunch at the same time!"

Now, while neither of those posts explicitly mention a book, we're sure that's the reason she's recipe testing so much ... right?

But her latest pic does specifically call out the cookbook, and also tags the photographer who will be capturing all the savory and sweet snaps for her latest masterpiece.

"We just photographed the Banana Rum Trifle for my next cookbook. Good enough to eat??" she wrote, before tagging food and lifestyle photographer Quentin Bacon. It looks like Bacon has shot four other of Garten's books, as listed on his website.

So while we don't know exactly when BC12, as we're tentatively calling it, will be released, we do know that it will be full of beautiful bites we can't wait to try.

Alexander Kacala