Ina Garten celebrates Hanukkah with no-fail latkes and homemade applesauce

This applesauce is far better than anything you could find in a store.

By Ina Garten

The Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her go-to recipes for Hanukkah. She shows us how to make incredibly easy potato latkes and homemade applesauce.

Ina Garten's Easy Latkes

Ina Garten

You can find all kinds of variations out there, but his traditional potato latke recipe is straight forward, iconic and delicious. It is also featured in the children's book "Goodnight Bubbala."

Ina Garten's Homemade Applesauce

Ina Garten

This applesauce is far better than anything you could find in a store. It features all the classic flavors you'd expect, like cinnamon and brown sugar, but it also has a zesty brightness thanks to fresh oranges and lemon.

