Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Lyn Mettler

Star chef Ina Garten is a big believer in simplicity and ease. For example, the Barefoot Contessa thinks that there are only a small handful of kitchen essentials that every home cook should have.

When it comes to stocking her pantry, Garten applies the same school of thought and always has a few special high-quality items tucked away.

Bon Appétit recently peeked inside Garten's pantry and got the inside scoop on the things that she always keeps on hand, plus which brands she prefers.

Here are the top 9 things Garten must have in her pantry.

1. Extra-virgin olive oil

Garten lists "good olive oil" in many of her recipes, from her updated take on classic chicken marbella to her tomato and eggplant soup. But the one that the Barefoot Contessa actually prefers to use is Olio Santo's cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil. In fact, she's been using for at least 20 years, she told Bon Appétit.

Olio Santo California Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, $55 for two 17-ounce bottles, Amazon

TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

This item is also available at Stonehouse Olive Oil for $15 for one 17-ounce bottle and Williams-Sonoma for $40 for one 25-ounce bottle.

She also explained that she prefers olive oil from California because of it has a fruitier flavor than the ones from Italy.

2. Salt

“The one ingredient that most people use wrong is salt," Garten said. "You also have to use the right one for the right occasion."

The Barefoot Contessa went on to explain that she uses Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt for cooking.

Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt, $13 for 3 pounds, Amazon

When she wants to finish a dish with salt, however, she goes with fleur de sel or Maldon Sea Salt Flakes, which she said gives a crunchy finish.

Maldon Sea Salt Flakes, $6 for 8.5 ounces, Amazon

3. Mustard

Mustard is one of Garten's all-time favorite ingredients and she loves to combine Grey Poupon's classic Dijon mustard with Maille's wholegrain Dijon mustard.

Grey Poupon Dijon Mustard, $5 for 8 ounces, Amazon

"The two of them together are great in vinaigrettes and sauces," she said.

Maille Wholegrain Mustard, $8, Amazon

4. Marinara sauce

There's one store-bought tomato sauce that Garten thinks almost as good as a homemade version.

"I think you can spend the entire day making good marinara sauce, or you can buy Rao's Marinara sauce, which I think is just fantastic," she told Bon Appétit.

Rao's Marinara Sauce, $14 for 15 ounces, Amazon

She loves it in lasagna and with pasta and said it's perfect for putting together a quick meal.

5. Farro and wheat berries

The nutty chewiness of these two grains is what appeals most to Garten. She uses them in a bunch of dishes in her new cookbook "Cook Like a Pro," like her farro tabbouleh with feta, chickpeas, olives, mint, parsley and lemon vinaigrette.

Trader Joe's 10-Minute Farro, $12 for two 9-ounce bags, Amazon

Although Garten didn't specify her preferred brands for the grains, the TODAY Food team recommends the 10-minute farro from Trader Joe's and the wheat berries from Bob's Red Mill.

Bob's Red Mill Hard Red Wheat Berries, $10 for 32 ounces, Amazon

6. Bittersweet chocolate

Chocolate is really important to Garten and she said she prefers Lindt's Bittersweet Chocolate Bars, because it tastes like chocolate and is perfectly balanced.

Lindt Bittersweet Chocolate Bars, $30 for a pack of 4, Amazon

"A few years ago we tasted a selection of bittersweet chocolate to make sure Lindt was still our favorite, and it was," Garten said.

7. Rice

Garten likes to keep several varieties of Texmati's rice on hand including brown basmati rice, white basmati rice, arborio rice and couscous. She described the flavor of Texmati's rices as "fantastic."

Texmati Long Grain Brown Basmati Rice, $21, Amazon

8. Pasta

There are two types of pastas that are Garten likes. Most frequently, she cooks with De Cecco pasta, which she described as "really good quality." She'll use any shape or size from this brand.

De Cecco Linguine, $3, Amazon

However, when she really wants to indulge, she reaches for Cipriani Tagliarelle, a thin pasta that cooks in about 3 minutes. Surprisingly, Garten actually prefers this dried pasta over fresh pasta.

"I don't happen to love fresh pasta," she said. "I find it, very often, a little too doughy for me."

Cipriani Tagliarelle, $8, Amazon

This item is also available on Jet for $15.

Garten said that she likes to toss the tagliarelle with Urbani's White Truffle Butter for a "really easy dish."

Urbani White Truffle Butter, $16 for 3 ounces, Amazon

9. Maple syrup

Stonewall Kitchen Maine Maple Syrup, $17 for 8.5 ounces, Amazon

The Barefoot Contessa also likes to keep maple syrup on hand and she goes for Stonewall Kitchen's Maine variety. She told Bon Appétit that she likes to use maple syrup with pumpkin as an autumn flavor and as a vinaigrette in salads.

What's the one thing you won't find in Garten's kitchen? Cilantro!