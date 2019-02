Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 27, 2019, 6:35 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

As far as celebrity chefs go, Ina Garten is basically culinary royalty, so when she declares that something is her "favorite," people take notice.

Fans of the Barefoot Contessa are well aware that she spends plenty of time in Paris. She and her husband Jeffrey love the City of Lights so much that they even own an apartment there.

Over the past few days, Garten has been sharing a few of her favorite European delights with her Instagram followers, but on Monday, the Food Network star crowned her morning meal with the highest of honors.

“My favorite breakfast on the planet - a café crème and a tartine with #goodbutter and raspberry jam. A gorgeous sunny day doesn’t hurt, either,” Garten posted, along with a picture of two baguettes and coffees.

A café crème is an espresso drink akin to a very creamy cappuccino, while a tartine is an open-faced sandwich that's popular in France.

While Garten clearly enjoys a sweet tartine with jam, there are plenty of savory ways to enjoy the classic meal.

Of course, indulging in a buttery, jam-filled tartine isn't a part of Garten's everyday breakfast routine.

In 2017, Garten told Bon Appetit that she's eaten the same breakfast every single day for years.

"I've had the same thing for breakfast every single day for 10 years: coffee and McCann's quick-cooking Irish oatmeal with lots of salt," she stated.

We're glad to see that the Barefoot Contessa is taking a break from oatmeal in Paris!