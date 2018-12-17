Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ina Garten

Cookbook author and TV host Ina Garten — aka the Barefoot Contessa — is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two recipes from her new book, "Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks." She's making crispy sheet-pan chicken with potatoes roasted right alongside the chicken, all served with a mustardy frisée salad for a complete dinner. For dessert, we've got Ina's version of a restaurant sundae she loved so much she had to recreate it at home.

"This is a great weeknight dinner!" says Garten. "I love the interplay of hot and cold — the crispy chicken and roasted fingerling potatoes with the slightly bitter greens and mustard vinaigrette. This hits all the right notes for me."

"Last year for Christmas I took my team to Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s restaurant at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, New York," she says. "For dessert, we ordered his famous salted caramel sundae. It’s sweet and salty peanut caramel popcorn, salted caramel ice cream, and chocolate sauce. It was so crazy delicious that I came right home and made my own version."

