Ina Garten has been a household name for nearly two decades, but she's set to embark on a new project that's unlike anything she's done before.

On Wednesday, publisher Celadon Books announced that the "Barefoot Contessa" star is currently working on a memoir that's tentatively scheduled to be released in 2023.

Garten, who published her first cookbook in 1999, said in a statement that she hopes sharing her personal journey will "inspire readers to find their own unique story."

Few details about the untitled memoir have been released but the Food Network star has previously opened up about her unique marriage and her decision to switch careers after working for the government for many years.

Garten got a relatively late start in the professional food world, much like her idol Julia Child. In the 1970s, she purchased a gourmet food store called The Barefoot Contessa, which changed the trajectory of her life. She has since penned 10 cookbooks, including popular titles such as "Barefoot Contessa Family Style," "Barefoot in Paris" and "Barefoot Contessa at Home."

She made her debut on the Food Network in 2002.

For those who simply can’t wait until 2023 for more Barefoot Contessa, Garten is releasing a new cookbook in 2020.