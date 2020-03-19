Need cooking inspiration? Ina, Padma and more celeb chefs share what they're making

With millions of people stuck at home right now, whether self-quarantining or practicing social distancing, celebrity chefs have taken to social media to make life a little easier.

Our favorite culinary masters are swapping out hard-to-find ingredients, welcoming suggestions based on what people have in their kitchens and providing simple tips and dishes that might help comfort during this uncertain time.

Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi shared a similar message when she joined TODAY Food to make one of her favorite, freezable recipes, an Italian vegetable soup called ribollita.Now that Lakshmi is home with her daughter, Krishna, she took to Instagram to share another quarantine-friendly recipe from the "Cherry Bombe" cookbook.

"So we're trying to cook whatever is most perishable first," Lakshmi said in the video she posted Wednesday.

The recipe included shrimp, fresh bell peppers, shallots and tomatoes, and other easy-to-store ingredients like preserved fruits (specifically apricots and lemon), dried spices and immune-boosting foods like ginger and garlic.

Rachael Ray

Ray shared 15 meals, all made with pantry staples on her website, along with a heartwarming message to fans to keep "calm and cook on."

I know the grocery shelves look bare + your pantry scares you right now, but here’s what it is: we’re all gonna spend more time at home. Time to focus on who + what we love. Cook with a little more love, lean a little more heavily on your pantry...https://t.co/BKm5TOxnyP pic.twitter.com/rxrYvwCwvu — rachael ray (@rachaelray) March 13, 2020

Some of her recipes include Sunflower Seed and Red Pepper Rigatoni made from jarred roasted red peppers, sunflower seeds (or whatever's on hand) and dried pasta and hearty, healthy breakfasts made with shelf-stable oats or quinoa.

"I know the grocery shelves look bare + your pantry scares you right now, but here’s what it is: we’re all gonna spend more time at home. Time to focus on who + what we love. Cook with a little more love, lean a little more heavily on your pantry," Ray wrote on Twitter.

Ina Garten

Anyone who knows Ina knows she and hubby, Jeffrey, have no problem "hunkering down" together. On Sunday, March 15, when the Centers for Disease Control advised cancelling large gatherings for the next two months and thousands of dine-in restaurants were ordered to close, she shared a wonderful, easy meal concept: Have breakfast for dinner! The Barefoot Contessa made Overnight Belgian Waffles, topped with some bananas and syrup from her cookbook, "Make It Ahead."

This dish is the first of what Ina said would be many to come during the next few weeks when people around the world are practicing social distancing or self-quarantine.

"Over the next days and weeks, I’ll post lots of ideas for delicious things to make from your pantry and fridge - along with substitutions if you only have granulated sugar and not brown sugar, or onions and not shallots! Please stay safe and we will take care of each other through this crisis," she wrote in another post on her Instagram. "Tell me what’s in your pantry and I’ll think of recipes for you to make."

Since Ina is a woman of her word, on Thursday, she shared a recipe on her Instagram for family-style "Broccoli & Bow Ties," but she didn't have either broccoli or bow-tie pasta, so instead, she used broccolini and cavatappi. Whatever works!

"The sauce is lemon, butter, garlic & olive oil. Instead of making three things for dinner - meat, vegetable & starch - I’m loving just eating one thing for each meal," she wrote. On deck for tomorrow, she says, is "Stewed Lentils & Tomatoes!"

Antoni Porowski

Anyone who loves "Queer Eye" can indulge in Antoni's Instagram as they stay at home over the next few weeks. He's created a fun video series self-titled, "Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons in Quarantine." So far, he's made "The Keep Calm-lette" (an omelet served with black bean salsa) and "Zoodles with Meat S.O.S." The world needs more puns right now and he is serving them right up.

Giada DeLaurentiis

Instead of sharing one specific recipe, Giada announced she's making simple modifications to existing recipes on her lifestyle site, Giadzy, to make many of her meals more accessible for those with limited ingredients or limited access to grocery stores.

"I hope it’s helpful for everyone staying in & cooking at home. Pls tell me what u need help w/ & will try my best to answer comments & share ideas! If u make something good please share w/ #GiadaLookWhatIMade & I will share on my page for others! We are in this together," the chef wrote.

Michael Symon

The "Iron Chef" and "Burgers, Brew & 'Que" host launched a live video series on Food Network Live's Facebook Page and IGTV called "Daily Dinner." In it he will show folks at home how to make different dinner recipes for 10 days — all of which come from viewer requests and questions.

"So this is easy, fun and stress free for everybody, really this is about bringing people together a little bit and getting some good, healthy, delicious food on your table for your friends, family or for yourself. I know times are a little bit trying right now," Symon said. "Hopefully food can bring us together a little bit in tough times."

Tom Colicchio

Ok, if you are not used to cooking for yourself and have questions ask away. For instance. I would cook vegetables now and freeze them for future use. — Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) March 16, 2020

The "Top Chef" host invited followers to tweet any questions they have about cooking during this time many are stuck at home.

"Ok, if you are not used to cooking for yourself and have questions ask away. For instance. I would cook vegetables now and freeze them for future use," he said.

So far, he's received many different inquiries, a few requests for another season of "Top Chef" and some tweets with other shareable tips and meal plans.