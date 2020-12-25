Ina Garten makes pomegranate gimlets and hot spiced cider for the holidays

The Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite festive holiday cocktail recipes. She shows us how to make a spiced hot apple cider and seasonal pomegranate gimlets.

These festive gimlets add the tart tang of pomegranate juice to the classic cocktail. The brilliant red color makes them perfect for the holidays.

These are the perfect sippers for cozying up next to the fireplace on chilly winter nights. The warm spices and sweet cider are a perfect pairing.

