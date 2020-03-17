Like many people across the country, Ina Garten has been spending more time at home due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Staying inside for long periods of time can be tough, but Garten revealed one delicious silver lining to social distancing: She has more time to whip up yummy comfort food.

The “Barefoot Contessa” star shared an Instagram photo showcasing a beautiful stack of overnight Belgian waffles she recently made for her husband, Jeffrey.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Hunkering down at home with Jeffrey and a few Overnight Belgian Waffles for dinner,” she wrote in the caption. “Please take every precaution and stay safe!!”

The decadent yet easy-to-make waffles are from her 2014 cookbook “Make It Ahead.” They use ingredients that many people probably already have in their pantries, including sugar, butter, baking soda and all-purpose flour.

She topped off the waffles with sliced bananas, maple syrup, then, for a little protein, added bacon on the side.

Garten has always loved whipping up delectable meals for Jeffrey, her husband of more than 50 years. (She even released a cookbook called “Cooking for Jeffrey” in 2016.)

For Garten, cooking is a way of expressing her love.

"I think the best way you can express love by cooking for someone is figure out what they like — not what you like, what they like — and make it for them,” she told TODAY Food in 2018. “And they'll feel really good."

But it sounds like Jeffrey truly appreciates all of her incredible meals.

"Pretty hard to think of what favorite dish I make (for him)," the Food Network host told TODAY. "I think every time I test a new recipe and I give it to him and he goes, 'This is the best thing I ever had.' So I can say all of them are!"

Hopefully Jeffrey enjoyed those heavenly Belgian waffles because we think "hunkering down” has never looked more delicious.