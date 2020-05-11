Ina Garten has been getting us through the past few weeks with her oversized cocktails and decadent recipes.

To start off this week, she did something a little different by putting together a fancy meal involving a very kid-friendly favorite: hot dogs. On Monday, the Food Network star posted pictures of hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry to her Instagram and the result is a high brow-low brow dish reminiscent of giant pigs in a blanket.

"It’s Week Whatever in quarantine and I needed dinner in a hurry so I wrapped some hot dogs in puff pastry and baked them. OMG they were so good! Love the high/low thing plus they took five minutes to prep! (No one was disappointed.) Recipe link in profile," she posted along with the hashtag #staysafe.

Garten's dinner looks a lot like next-level pigs in the blanket, but you don't need a party to enjoy these bad boys. She rates the recipe as perfect for beginners, which means that pretty much anyone would be able to pull this off. Besides Hebrew Nation hot dogs, all you need is some frozen puff pastry, "good" Dijon mustard, an egg, plus salt and pepper.

Brushing the pastry with an egg wash gives the hot dog rolls a sophisticated, finished look.

"Only you could make this look delicious Ina!!!" Katie Couric commented on Garten's post.

When one fan on Instagram asked what the dressing was on the side salad in the picture, Garten replied, "OMG it's Russian Dressing — Mayo & Ketchup!" proving once again that only she can make the ordinary somehow look extraordinary.

While isolating with husband Jeffrey, Garten has been sharing a bevy of crave-worthy recipes. Her video on how to make a giant cosmopolitan went viral as she advised fans that it's "always cocktail hour in a crisis."

Other delectable recipes she's shared in the past few weeks include maple baked beans, creamy hummus (a dish Garten called her "ultimate pantry recipe") and a fabulous-looking French apple tart with an accompanying playlist on Spotify to make you feel like you're in the City of Lights.

Whether Garten is whipping up a big pitcher drinks or making humble hot dogs look like haute cuisine, one thing is certain — Jeffrey is lucky to be on lockdown with this cooking contessa.