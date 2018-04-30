Get ready to feast on Charles Dickens and toast a teacup to Jane Austen.
Penguin Random House's Puffin Books is targeting young readers (and adult bookworms with a taste for the finer things in life) with the upcoming launch of a series of classic books that, for the first time, will feature new recipes from top celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart, Ina Garten and more.
Merging fiction with flavor, the series, titled "Puffin Plated: A Book-to-Table Reading Experience," will debut this October.
Ina Garten, Giada De Laurentiis, Martha Stewart and Trisha Yearwood will act as the ghosts of Christmas food in the new edition of "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens — bringing delicious holiday-themed meals to readers everywhere. The novel meets cookbook will be retitled "A Christmas Carol: The Classic Novel with Recipes for Your Holiday Menu by Giada de Laurentiis, Ina Garten, Martha Stewart & Trisha Yearwood."
"A Christmas Carol" may begin with an icy Ebenezer Scrooge in dreary London. But it ends with a warm Christmas dinner and blessings by Tiny Tim.
In keeping with the theme of the book, each of the chefs' recipes will be intermingled throughout the original text with full color food photography and food artwork. The new, unabridged edition will be filled with seasonal recipes like "succulent baked ham, smashed root vegetables, fruitcake cookies, pecan pie, and more," Penguin Random House announced.
Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" will also be re-released Oct. 16 with on-theme recipes by Martha Stewart that will be perfect for your next summertime soiree, book club or tea party. The queen of entertaining and etiquette will be sharing recipes for petite fours, a delicate sugar and spice cake, Linzer tarts and French almond macaroons.
TODAY Food got a sneak peek at the sugar cookies featured in "Pride and Prejudice: The Classic Novel with Recipes for Modern Teatime Treats."
So put down the plain old book. High school reading requirements just got so much sweeter.