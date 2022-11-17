Ina Garten explains why first date with husband Jeffrey was ‘a disaster’

Ina Garten and her husband, Jeffrey, have been happily married for nearly 54 years — but their first date was anything but smooth.

“It was a disaster,” the Barefoot Contessa, 74, joked during Wednesday’s episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “Why he ever wanted to see me again, I have no idea.”

Ina shared that she met Jeffrey, 76, through a mutual friend when she was in high school and Jeffrey was a student at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

“(Jeffrey) had seen me walking around the campus of Dartmouth and he asked the friend, could he call me,” Ina said. “So, he called, and I didn’t know anything, I just knew he was a friend of the friend and I thought, ‘Well, he’s a Dartmouth guy so he probably wants to, like, go to a bar or something.’ I had never been to a bar and so I said, ‘Oh let’s just go this bar, Hilltop,’ like I’d been there many times.’”

However, her attempt to play it cool backfired when she got asked for her ID.

“We walk in, and there are two big guys at the door … I didn’t understand what they were saying and finally Jeffrey said, ‘They want your ID,’ and I said to him, ‘What’s that?’ I had no idea that I needed a fake ID to get into a bar when I was 16.”

Ina and Jeffrey Garten have been married nearly 54 years. Sonia Moskowitz / Getty Images

So they turned around and left, with Ina no doubt mortified. However, Jeffrey had a sweet reaction to the mishap.

“Many years later I said to him, ‘What did you think, like, why did you want to take me out again?’” Ina told Barrymore. “He said, ‘I thought you needed taking care of.’”

Ina and Jeffrey married in 1968 and went on a road trip in Europe in 1971 that Ina says solidified their bond.

“If we can survive in a tent for four months, we can survive anything,” she joked during a 2018 visit to TODAY.

More than five decades later, their connection only continues to grow.

“I’ve loved you for more than 50 years and I’m just getting started,” Ina wrote to Jeffrey in an Instagram post celebrating his birthday last year.

Jeffrey and Ina have shared countless cute moments over the years, and even some racy ones. Ina celebrated some of her favorite recipes she’s made for her husband in her 2016 book, “Cooking for Jeffrey.”