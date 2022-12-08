IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The ultimate gift guide for everyone on your list, according to lifestyle experts

Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes

"One of my go-to tricks is to keep some dough for slice-and-bake crackers in the freezer that I can throw in the oven when people are coming for drinks."

Ina Garten, TODAY anchors share their holiday traditions

06:19
/ Source: TODAY
By Ina Garten

Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.

Fig and Goat Cheese Toasts
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Fig and Goat Cheese Toasts

Ina Garten

Jeffrey and I were having some friends for drinks, and he couldn't believe how quickly I put these appetizers together! You put the fig spread on toast, then add some creamy cheese, sprinkle with microgreens and drizzle it all with syrupy balsamic vinegar. They taste like grown-up cream cheese and jelly sandwiches.

Croissants with Smoked Salmon
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Croissants with Smoked Salmon

Ina Garten

One of my favorite restaurants in New York City is La Mercerie in Soho. Chef Marie-Aude Rose's food is country French and served elegantly. Her croissant with smoked salmon and mascarpone cheese is like a bagel and lox that took a trip to Paris. It's an easy breakfast-for-dinner because other than reheating the croissant (which doesn't count as cooking), this is just assembled!

Chipotle Cheddar Crackers
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Chipotle Cheddar Crackers

Ina Garten

One of my go-to tricks is to keep some dough for slice-and-bake crackers in the freezer that I can throw in the oven when people are coming for drinks. The sharp Vermont cheddar and spicy chipotle chili powder with crunchy sea salt really wake up everyone's taste buds. My friends can't stop eating these!

Cranberry Martinis
David Anderson / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Cranberry Martinis

Ina Garten

Infuse the vodka with the orange zest and cranberries at least two days ahead. I like to use a vegetable peeler to make strips of orange zest — it’s so easy. Best of all, you can prepare the entire cocktail mixture and refrigerate it for up to three days. Just shake with ice before serving.

If you like those easy entertaining recipes from Ina, you should also try these:

Goat Cheese Toasts
Quentin Bacon
Get The Recipe

Goat Cheese Toasts

Ina Garten
Marinated Herbed Feta
David Anderson / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Marinated Herbed Feta

Ina Garten
Ina Garten