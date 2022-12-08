Ina Garten shares her go-to holiday appetizer recipes

Legendary Food Network host, entertaining expert and cookbook author Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share some of her go-to recipes to make holiday hosting easy and enjoyable. She shows us how to make crispy goat cheese and fig toasts, salmon-and-mascarpone-stuffed croissants, spicy cheese crackers and a bright cranberry cocktail.

Jeffrey and I were having some friends for drinks, and he couldn't believe how quickly I put these appetizers together! You put the fig spread on toast, then add some creamy cheese, sprinkle with microgreens and drizzle it all with syrupy balsamic vinegar. They taste like grown-up cream cheese and jelly sandwiches.

One of my favorite restaurants in New York City is La Mercerie in Soho. Chef Marie-Aude Rose's food is country French and served elegantly. Her croissant with smoked salmon and mascarpone cheese is like a bagel and lox that took a trip to Paris. It's an easy breakfast-for-dinner because other than reheating the croissant (which doesn't count as cooking), this is just assembled!

One of my go-to tricks is to keep some dough for slice-and-bake crackers in the freezer that I can throw in the oven when people are coming for drinks. The sharp Vermont cheddar and spicy chipotle chili powder with crunchy sea salt really wake up everyone's taste buds. My friends can't stop eating these!

Infuse the vodka with the orange zest and cranberries at least two days ahead. I like to use a vegetable peeler to make strips of orange zest — it’s so easy. Best of all, you can prepare the entire cocktail mixture and refrigerate it for up to three days. Just shake with ice before serving.

