IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop All Day: 23 problem-solving finds we can’t live without

Ina Garten dresses up salad and store-bought ice cream for easy entertaining

With Ina Garten's tips, entertaining can be impressive, delicious and stress-free.

Ina Garten shares hosting tips, recipe for perfect Caesar dressing

March 24, 202205:42
/ Source: TODAY
By Ina Garten

Best-selling cookbook author and television show host Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite ultra-easy, low-maintenance entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make homemade Caesar salad and quick and easy limoncello-topped ice cream with biscotti. For more stress-free entertaining recipes and tips, tune in to Garten's new show "Be My Guest" on Food Network and Discovery+.

Ina Garten's Caesar Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Caesar Salad

Ina Garten

Whipping up your own Caesar salad dressing makes all the difference. It is guaranteed to taste fresher, more vibrant and creamier than anything available in a bottle. The list of ingredients may seem intimidating at first glance, but all they need is a blitz in the food processor and the dressing is done!

Limoncello and Ice Cream with Biscotti
Lisovskaya / Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Limoncello and Ice Cream with Biscotti

Ina Garten

Dressing up store-bought ice cream is one of the easiest ways to serve a fast yet impressive dessert. Here, rich vanilla ice cream is topped with chilled lemon liqueur and served with a crisp biscotti cookie. The liqueur adds a pop of color and bright flavor while the biscotti gives the treat a pleasant crunch.

How to set the perfect table: Ina Garten shares her dinner party tips

March 24, 202204:17

If you like those easy entertaining recipes, you should also try these:

Ina Garten's Roasted Broccolini
Shutterstock
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Roasted Broccolini

Ina Garten
Ina Garten's Roasted Plum Chutney
Quentin Bacon / Cooking for Jeffrey by Ina Garten/Clarkson Potter/Publishers
Get The Recipe

Ina Garten's Roasted Plum Chutney

Ina Garten
Ina Garten