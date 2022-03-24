Ina Garten dresses up salad and store-bought ice cream for easy entertaining

Best-selling cookbook author and television show host Ina Garten is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite ultra-easy, low-maintenance entertaining recipes. She shows us how to make homemade Caesar salad and quick and easy limoncello-topped ice cream with biscotti. For more stress-free entertaining recipes and tips, tune in to Garten's new show "Be My Guest" on Food Network and Discovery+.

Whipping up your own Caesar salad dressing makes all the difference. It is guaranteed to taste fresher, more vibrant and creamier than anything available in a bottle. The list of ingredients may seem intimidating at first glance, but all they need is a blitz in the food processor and the dressing is done!

Dressing up store-bought ice cream is one of the easiest ways to serve a fast yet impressive dessert. Here, rich vanilla ice cream is topped with chilled lemon liqueur and served with a crisp biscotti cookie. The liqueur adds a pop of color and bright flavor while the biscotti gives the treat a pleasant crunch.

If you like those easy entertaining recipes, you should also try these: