/ Source: TODAY By Gesine Bullock-Prado

The Food Network's Gesine Bullock-Prado is filling the TODAY kitchen with the sweet smell of two of her favorite cakes. She shows us how to impress our guests with a sweet, sticky, 4-layer caramel cake and the cutest carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and a marzipan bunny.

"Caramel in all its iterations that steals my heart every time," says Bullock-Prado. "Whether it's a crackling coating on a cream puff, a soft-flowing sauce drizzled or a chewy morsel slipped out of a square of waxed paper, that simple act of heating sugar to the point that it changes from brilliant white to slightly golden to coppery brown is my weakness."

"Both the cake and the frosting are incredibly simple recipes, which are easy enough for anyone to make for a special occasion. And, let's not forget, it's a pleasure to eat."

