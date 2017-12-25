share tweet pin email

Anthony and Elaina Scotto of Fresco by Scotto restaurant in New York City are joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of their favorite holiday recipes. They demonstrate how to make a roast pork loin with sausage stuffing and a maple-bourbon glaze, eggnog bread pudding and a sparkling lemon-raspberry cocktail.

This stunning roast is the perfect centerpiece for your holiday meal. The sweet and savory glaze and apple, sausage and cranberry stuffing makes this dish a real standout.

Sparkling drinks are great for toasting during the holidays. This fizzy sipper is a classic Italian cocktail that your guests are sure to love.

There is no better way to wake up on Christmas morning than to the scent of warm baking spices. Assemble this easy breakfast bread pudding the night before then pop it in the oven to bake while you open presents.

