Ikea recalls over 159,000 bowls, plates and mugs for possible burn risk

On May 19, Ikea recalled more than 159,000 plates, bowls and mugs due to a potential burn hazard. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice stating that the bowls, plates and mugs can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out, posing a burn hazard.

About 148,000 colorful "Heroisk" and "Talrika" bowls, plates, and mugs were sold in the U.S. in a variety of shades including yellow, pink and blue. An additional 11,400 of the recalled items were sold in Canada. Consumers should check for the article names ("Heroisk" or "Talrika"), supplier number “23348,” “Made in Taiwan” and “PLA” molded into the bottom of each item.

Recalled "Heroisk" bowls, plates and mugs. CPSC

So far, there have been 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention, read the recall. Most of the injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out. There was one reported incident without injury in the United States.

“Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs," an Ikea U.S. spokesperson said in an email to TODAY Food. "IKEA of Sweden has received reports of the products breaking after several months of use by customers."

The fault in the product may be due to the sustainable materials used to create it.

Recalled "Talrika" bowls, plates and mugs. CPSC

"HEROISK and TALRIKA are made of PLA (Polylactic acid or polylactide)," read the statement. "This is a more sustainable material since it is made from renewable sources. After reports of breakage, we can see that the material is not suitable for everyday meals with hot food. The products can break after some time of use and potentially cause minor burns, which is why we have taken this precautionary measure and recalled the products."

Ikea confirmed that it has received four reported injuries, none of which occurred in the United States. "Only one incident without injury was reported in the U.S.,” said the spokesperson.

According to the Ikea newsroom, the recall was voluntary. Consumers who have the recalled items, which were sold in stores and online August 2019 through May 2021 for between $4 and $12, are urged to discontinue using them and return them to any Ikea store for a full refund. A receipt is not required for a refund and those with more questions can call 888-966-4532.