May 13, 2019, 4:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

This week, IHOP certainly doesn't stand for "International House of Puns."

On Sunday, IHOP set out to wish "all the moms out there" a Happy Mother's Day with an unusual image posted on social media. But instead of garnering laughs from followers, the breakfast chain received an outpouring of negative comments ranging from disgust to disappointment.

If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there! pic.twitter.com/wauH9sYvDb — IHOP (@IHOP) May 12, 2019

"If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there!" the chain captioned on a photo of an ultrasound of a uterus that appeared to be pregnant — with a giant stack of pancakes.

The failed farce is basically referring to that overly full feeling one gets from eating too much as having a "food baby." Of course, it's also reminiscent of kids' impression that a baby grows in "mommy's tummy."

But all of the grown ups out there (ya know, the ones with social media accounts) pointed out to the breakfast chain that babies do not, in fact, grow in mommy's tummy and — even pretending —to confuse a stomach with a uterus isn't funny.

A lot of tweeters thought comparing pancakes to an unborn child was not only insensitive but teetered too close to the national conversation surrounding women's reproductive rights.

And @IHOP weighs into the most controversial space in American politics in the last 50 years. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 12, 2019

In Georgia they consider it a pancake as soon as the egg is cracked — Tom Bown (@bown) May 12, 2019

Many mocked the chain for actually going through with posting the tweet.

And many others simply thought it was in poor taste.

Some savvy trollers called out the chain for its transparent marketing ploy, which certainly isn't its first.

In June 2018, IHOP declared that it was changing its name to (IHOB). Predictably, people freaked out, pushing the pancake house into the national spotlight. Their team soon fessed up that the whole thing was a joke and it was later revealed that IHOB stood for "International House of Burgers" to promote the chain's new line of savory lunch options.

But the Mother's Day joke, whether it was meant to be funny or another grabby PR stunt, struck tweeters as crossing an inappropriate line. Next year, its team should probably take a cue from customers and stick to singing syrup bottles instead.

Until then, IHOP will be known for serving up flapjacks —with a side of flopped jokes.