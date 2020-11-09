IHOP's Family Feast pancake party kit makes the holidays instantly easier

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's advisories against travel and large gatherings has changed the vision of a holiday dinner for many families this year. But as celebrations become smaller and more intimate, brands have found ways to make celebrations easier — from Thanksgiving dinner meal kits to prepared turkey dinners.

However, there’s more to the holiday season than just turkey and the trimmings. Many families also enjoy bountiful breakfasts and brunches, filled with sweet treats. IHOP’s new Holiday Family Feast was created with the festive breakfast in mind. This holiday pancake party kit ncludes everything you need from 8 buttermilk pancakes to 4 servings of hash browns, to scrambled eggs and bacon or sausage. It’s also ready for decorating — with sweet milk mousse, Oreo cookie pieces, glazed strawberries and festive sprinkles.

IHOP

This kit is recommended for a group of four, and is available for delivery, curbside pick-up and pick-up inside for $27.99 through Dec. 31. It is not available for in-restaurant dining.

This isn't first time IHOP has launched their Family Feast meal deals. In April of 2020, while the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were in their early weeks, the chain launched a Breakfast Family Feast which provided everything needed for at-home epic IHOP breakfast spread. The meal deal consisted of scrambled eggs, hash browns, hickory-smoked bacon and pork sausage links, as well as a choice of either buttermilk pancakes, Belgian waffle triangles or French toast. The Holiday Feast is very similar, but with the addition of pancake decorating to add a special festive holiday touch.

In addition to the Breakfast Family Feast and the new Holiday Family Feast, IHOP also has a Pancake Creations Family Feast, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Family Feast and Steakburgers & Chicken Family Feast.

There’s no doubt this holiday season looks a little different this year, but every opportunity to have the familiar tastes and flavors is very welcome. And anyone missing the extended family during the breakfast pancake party can always gather on Zoom and decorate some pancakes together!