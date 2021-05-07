IHOP responds to Adam Sandler's request for all-you-can-drink milkshakes

IHOP is trying to get Adam Sandler back to their restaurant. And they're incentivizing him with a milkshake deal that benefits everyone.

It all started last week when Dayanna Rodas, a hostess at a New York IHOP, confessed to the internet that she'd told Sandler there was a 30-minute wait for breakfast. Naturally, the A-lister left the building to get his pancake fill elsewhere. By the time Rodas realized it was him behind the mask and beard, it was too late.

Sandler's fans commended him for not pulling his celebrity card to cut the line. Then, when the "Hubie Halloween" star quipped about the incident on Twitter, folks were even more pleased by his taking the comedic hoopla all in stride.

"For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes," he wrote on Monday.

IHOP's team, being the kind of people who can't resist a good publicity stunt, decided to fight for the actor and director's patronage ... with milkshakes, of course!

You know what, @AdamSandler, you may be onto something here. In your honor, we’d like to declare May 10th, 2021 #MilkshakeMonday at IHOP. More sweet details to follow. https://t.co/Xx4XLmZIVq — IHOP (@IHOP) May 5, 2021

On Friday, the company announced it really would grant Sandler's wish for all-you-can-drink milkshakes. The deal will be available from noon to 8 p.m. at all 19 IHOP locations in the Long Island, New York area so Sandler can return for as many sips as he'd like.

The participating restaurants include those in Hicksville, Levittown, Westbury, Freeport, Williston Park, Valley Stream, Oceanside, Manhasset, Commack, Farmingdale, Riverhead, Ronkonkoma, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson Station, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Bay Shore, West Babylon and Huntington Station.

The honorary #MilkshakeMonday will also have a nationwide presence for IHOP diners. On May 10, the restaurant will donate $1 (up to $50,000) for every milkshake sold to Comedy Gives Back, a non-profit that supports comedians who lost their income during the pandemic with crisis relief and mental health resources.

So those who don't live in Long Island (and who don't travel long distance for a chance to peep their favorite comedian sipping a strawberry shake), can pop into support a good cause.

Sandler would be proud.