Introducing IHOB! Here's what IHOP is officially changing its name to

The International House of Pancakes — better known as the beloved IHOP — revealed last week on social media that it was officially planning to change its name, shaking up the universe in the process.

Shutterstock Goodbye IHOP, hello IHOB!

While the change is slight — switching the last letter in the acronym "P" to a cryptic "B" (IHOB) — the news blew fans' minds, as pancakes have been at the center of the famous breakfast chain's brand since its inception 60 years ago.

IHOP — now IHOB — kept mum last week about what that "B" could mean (Biscuits? Breakfast? Beyonce?) ... but now the secret's finally out.

Introducing ... International House of Burgers!

The new IHOB is going all-in on lunch and dinner now as it rolls out a menu of seven new "ultimate steakburgers" intended to "satisfy burger cravings morning, noon and night," according to a press release.

The seven sandwiches feature different burger toppings — such as mushroom and Swiss cheese and a classic burger with bacon, as well as very breakfast-themed ones — like the "Big Brunch" burger, featuring cheese, bacon, a fried egg, a crispy potato and a new signature sauce.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now letâs see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

"The IHOP Culinary team took the creation of these Steakburgers as seriously as we take innovation around our pancakes, which means they’re soon to become world famous, too," Nevielle Panthaky, Head of Culinary at IHOB, said in a press statement.

The flagship location in Hollywood, California, has already been burger-fied, and is hosting an IHOB launch party Monday.

But breakfast fanatics, don't fret, yet! An IHOP representative told TODAY Food that the chain's signature pancakes and all-day breakfast favorites aren't going anywhere.

The chain would not confirm how long the name change would be in effect but noted that while most locations will feature IHOB signage inside, only the flagship location will have the new moniker on its exterior. For now, we'll have to see if fans of IHOP — er, IHOB — are hungry for a bit more than pancakes.

Pancake burgers, anyone?!