IHOP launches fast-casual concept complete with 'pancake bowls'

If you've ever had a hankering for a "pancake bowl" (???) en route to work, 2020's going to be your year.

IHOP announced plans to expand — or, rather, consolidate — its sit-down, casual breakfast chain into a new fast-casual concept for on-the-go diners. Flip'd, as it's been dubbed, is going to be a smaller version of the pancake house, which currently has more than 1,700 locations in the U.S.

Flip'd is a new fast-casual, to-go concept by IHOP that will roll out in its first cities in Spring 2020. IHOP

Like the coffee-slash-breakfast behemoths Starbucks and Dunkin' — which modernized its brand in January of this year by dropping the "Donuts" from its title — Flip'd customers will order at the counter or from a digital kiosk like Panera with the option to take their food to go or take a seat. But seating will be far more limited than a regular IHOP.

According to IHOP, the quick-service cafe aims to reach people in populated cities where the chain is typically more reluctant to house its sprawling digs. The first Flip'ds will roll out in Spring 2020 in Atlanta with other areas like New York City, Chicago, Boston and Dallas "under consideration."

So, what's on the menu and what, pray tell, is a pancake bowl?

It's pancakes (in a bowl — surprise!), served with a choice of toppings from berries and sauce to scrambled eggs with hickory smoked bacon and melted cheese (we'll take that one). In addition to other on-the-go breakfast items like egg sandwiches, burritos packed with veggies or savory meats, coffees and espressos, Flip'd will serve on-the-go lunch and dinner.

Hearty items like crispy chicken sandwiches and burgers will also be available, though, luckily, the name "IHOB" (International House of Burgers) was not considered for this venture. (Remember that whole fiasco?)

Name-change hoax aside, Flip'd and its millennial-targeted breakfast bowls are 100% legit and may be coming soon to a city near you.