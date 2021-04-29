IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

IHOP hostess goes viral for putting Adam Sandler on waitlist in funny video

At IHOP, Adam Sandler has to wait 30 minutes for a table, just like everyone else.

TikTok video appears to show Adam Sandler being turned away by IHOP hostess

April 29, 202100:40
/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

There is at least one restaurant in town where Adam Sandler has to wait 30 minutes for a table like everyone else.

A viral TikTok video appears to show the "Hubie Halloween" star getting told by a hostess at a New York City IHOP who does not recognize him that it's going to be a 30-minute wait for a table. He decides that's too long to wait for pancakes and hits the exit.

"Pleaseee come back," TikTok user Dayanna Rodas captioned a video appearing to show security footage of the encounter.

"Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP."

Adam Sandler re-creates ‘Happy Gilmore’ golf swing for film’s 25th anniversary

Feb. 17, 202101:08

A publicist for Sandler confirmed to HuffPost that it indeed was the "That's My Boy" star who got put on the waitlist at IHOP while dressed in his customary baggy basketball shorts and hooded sweatshirt.

Rodas tried to explain herself in a follow-up TikTok video.

"So yeah everyone's asking how I didn't recognize him," she said. "It's because he had a big beard. I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard. And the mask didn't help."

Commenters on her original post saw it more as evidence of Sandler's down-to-earth personality that he didn't play the celebrity card to cut the line and get a table.

"At least he didn't use his fame to rush anything he left like a normal person would," one person wrote.

"He dresses so normal I wouldn't be able to tell either," another person commented.

"I used to serve him regularly," another person wrote. "Never served a nicer person."

