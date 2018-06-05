share tweet pin email

Looks like IHOP is really flippin' its pancakes on us.

On Tuesday, the beloved breakfast food chain — short for International House of Pancakes — dropped some pretty big news on Twitter, announcing plans for a (small!) name change.

For 60 pancakinâ years, weâve been IHOP. Now, weâre flippinâ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb pic.twitter.com/evSxKV3QmT — IHOP (@IHOP) June 4, 2018

Is this for real?! An IHOP representative confirmed to TODAY Food that the brand will indeed have more news to share about its name swap on Monday, June 11. For now, it's teasing the name tweak to fans, leaving them guessing ... and, of course, reacting.

So what do true creatures of habit do in the face of change? Freak out on the internet, obviously!

Unacceptable. I'll be taking my business to Domestic House of Pancakes https://t.co/mRc854FCf0 — Tim Molloy (@TimAMolloy) June 5, 2018

ihop better be trolling rn this is a sick joke pic.twitter.com/e8qnXyRiT3 — Monica (@monnie92) June 5, 2018

Though IHOP is keeping a lot of information under wraps for now, one thing IHOP confirmed on Twitter is that its pancakes aren't going anywhere. Phew!

don't worry, the pancakes will still b here! — IHOP (@IHOP) June 5, 2018

As for the meaning behind the "B" in what will become "IHOB," that remains a mystery until the chain's announcement next week.

So IHOP aficionados, what could it be?! Many social media users already have some ideas in mind:

biscuits!!! is the b for biscuits?? — tiana kelisï¸ (@tianakelis18) June 5, 2018

If itâs anything besides bacon Iâll be sad — Ty Moore (@tysnotfunny) June 5, 2018

International House of Breakfast — nick (@nicolasovo) June 5, 2018

international house of brunch, because brunch is hip ân trendy — Helena Starrs (@hastarrs) June 5, 2018

International House of Biscuits? Bacon? Breakfast? Brunch? Beyonce!? It really could be any of these! (Well, maybe not any.) Looks like we'll just have to wait and see!