May 28, 2019, 5:03 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Last year, IHOP caused an uproar throughout the social media world after temporarily — and very briefly — changing its name to IHOb ... only to change it back to IHOP.

The change, it turned out, was simply to promote the pancake chain's new burger offerings, but the bait-and-switch marketing ploy left a horrible taste in many people's mouth.

Well, it's 2019 now and apparently the burger drama wasn't enough to dissuade the brand from giving the exact same promotion another try.

On Tuesday, the chain tweeted out a mysterious announcement:

What could the P be? Find out June 3. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/fARA5GmQj1 — IHOP (@IHOP) May 27, 2019

IHOP, which is already IHOP with a capital "P," appears to be testing the waters with a new name: IHOp.

“Last year, the Internet had a lot to say about IHOb. Well, we heard you. Stay tuned for June 3,” the tweet read.

An accompanying video also hinted that IHOP had “heard” the numerous complaints about its 2018 burger announcement, including those that urged the company to “stay in your lane” and “stick to pancakes.”

Many people are just exasperated or confused that IHOP is attempting the stunt again. Though to be fair, the marketing ploy worked and was picked up by dozens of outlets when the announcement was first made.

Poonanny? — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) May 28, 2019

International house of Pretzels incoming — Kenny (@SignalBoostYT) May 27, 2019

International House of Pizza! — Allan (@siposallan) May 27, 2019

If "p" doesn't stand for pancakes, then what could the chain possibly be up to now?

Plenty of others are already having fun just trying to guess just what that mysterious new lower case letter might stand for:

Maybe “plants” for beyond meats...Thats the hot thing now. — VGK Hockey Club (@VGKHockeyClub) May 28, 2019

Peanuts? Pretzels? Paprika?

The possibilities truly are endless.

TODAY reached out to an IHOP representative, who confirmed that a big announcement is on the way next week, but wouldn't reveal more details about the mysterious tweet.

We'll just have to wait until June 3 to see what the latest gimmick may be, but for now, we have our guesses.

If it is pizza, we wouldn't be surprised to see a reboot of IHOP's limited-edition pancake pizza (aka the "pancizza"), which came out earlier this year.