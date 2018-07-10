share tweet pin email

In June, the beloved pancake palace known as IHOP changed its name to IHOB (International House of Burgers) and the internet lost its collective mind. Then on Monday, the chain made another big announcement about its name that made a lot of people mad — and made others really happy.

Let's just say there are a lot of emotions about internationally-themed restaurants now.

In a tweet, IHOP admitted its IHOB switcheroo was one big marketing ploy: "That's right, IHOP! We'd never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers)."

Weâre giving away 60Â¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOPâs 60th birthday. Thatâs right, IHOP! Weâd never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) pic.twitter.com/KsbkMJhKuf — IHOP (@IHOP) July 9, 2018

"We're giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP's 60th birthday," IHOP tweeted to fans as a peace offering.

Although the company is going to offer a big discount on food next week, not everyone is ready to forgive the pancake chain so easily.

IHOP lovers and haters are calling the marketing stunt "sneaky" and a "betrayal." Others are noting that they have "trust issues" with IHOP now.

So you guys lied to us https://t.co/igOL2RUxQC — Tanya Martinez (@tannyaamarie) July 9, 2018

Wonder if anyone tried grabbing @IHOPâs Twitter handle when they switched to âIHObâ.



If obtained, I definitely would have only given it back for a life time supply of pancakes and burgers.



You so sneaky, IHOP. #IHOP pic.twitter.com/pYSZTDPjgb — FUSED (@OhNoItsFused) July 9, 2018

This is why I have trust issues. https://t.co/4FvNqvnBx9 — Tyler (@TyBlocker) July 9, 2018

Canât trust anyone these days, not even @IHOP — courtÂ¯\_(ã)_/Â¯ (@courtney_jaane) July 9, 2018

One noted that the last thing on his mind after all this is burgers.

Whereas I used to drive by an IHOP and feel a vague indifference, I now feel a sort of dull betrayal. And you know what Iâm not thinking about? Burgers. #IHOP #IHOB — David Wyatt (@davidmwyatt) July 7, 2018

While some are truly upset at IHOP for the scam, others are just relieved that now "everything is right in the world." The hashtag #LongLiveiHop is even gaining steam.

Its About Time!



I've been waiting for this joke to be over since it started.



IHOP is Finally IHOP again.



#ihop pic.twitter.com/BgFOjWbgn3 — Ashley Beverly (@20_something_92) July 9, 2018

BREAKING: iHop has returned back to its former glory! iHob is a thing of the past! #LongLiveiHop #ihop pic.twitter.com/UypSPwmYhJ — Kristen Beatty (@Kbskate) July 9, 2018

and just like that, all was right in the world https://t.co/aGhAql6hvs — molly g (@Molly_Gray12) July 9, 2018

Still, others are hoping that some good can come from the hoax. Perhaps, with a mashup of sorts, bringing IHOP and IHOB together to make peace with a pancake-wrapped burger.

I saw it's time to make the ultimate combo... a Pancake Burger. It would be a great bromance of pals. #IHOP — Nicholas John (@NjRoshki) July 9, 2018

In the end, some applauded the company for its marketing ingenuity since the stunt certainly got people talking.

Great marketing! #IHOP put together a whole gimmick by pretending to change their name just to get people talking about their burgers and to show they have more to offer than just breakfast foods... and it worked out well!! Props to you, @IHOP!! — Andrew Mello (@amello1997) July 9, 2018

Now, the world definitely knows about the chain's new burgers, but it remains to be seen if people will hold an everlasting grudge against IHOP's signature item.