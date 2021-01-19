IHOP adds burritos and bowls to menu to attract more takeout customers

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard, and has led to everything from closures to ingredient shortages, to streamlined menus. But now, as a new year starts, restaurants are doing what they can to expand what works — and often, that’s takeout.

IHOP is one of many restaurants feeling the pain of stay-at-home and social distancing orders. In June, the eatery streamlined its menu, going from a 12-page to a two-page menu. Later in 2020, the chain closed nearly 100 underperforming restaurants.

While the global crisis continues, chain restaurants have started to bring back some old favorites and test new products. To that end, IHOP has launched a new Burritos & Bowls line, which will be available all day, both in-restaurant and to-go.

These new menu options, which start at $5.99, come in breakfast, lunch and dinner varieties, and are all available either in a warm flour tortilla or in a bowl. These are all created with grab-and-go convenience in mind.

The Classic: This burrito (or bowl) features scrambled eggs, an option of bacon pieces or diced sausage, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese and hash browns, and served with a side of salsa.

Country Breakfast: Another breakfast-friendly spin, this one has scrambled eggs, diced ham and sausage, fire-roasted peppers and onions, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese and hash browns. It's served with a side of gravy.

Spicy Poblano Fajita: A more hearty option, this fajita includes shredded beef, scrambled eggs, poblano and Serrano peppers, red peppers and onions, shredded Jack & cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and hash browns — served with a side of poblano queso.

Southwest Chicken: For the chicken lover, the Southwest Chicken burrito or bowl includes grilled chicken, scrambled eggs, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers and onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh avocado and hash browns. This comes with a choice of salsa or chile verde salsa.

New Mexico Chicken: More lunch-friendly, this dish is made with grilled chicken, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, green peppers and onions, tomatoes, queso sauce, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese, a blend of fresh avocado and rice. It also comes with a choice of red salsa or chile verde salsa.

Spicy Shredded Beef: This lunch or dinner option is made with shredded beef, poblano and Serrano peppers, red peppers and onions, shredded Jack and cheddar cheese, avocado and rice, and served with a side of poblano queso.

“Burritos are the #1 fastest growing breakfast menu items in America so, as the breakfast leader, IHOP needed to create some great ones,” said Brad Haley, chief marketing officer at IHOP, in a statement to media. “... we know our guests are looking for menu items that are portable for take-out and delivery, which made our new line of Burritos & Bowls a natural fit. While we’re eager to welcome our guests to join us back under our blue roofs, we’re happy to provide our delicious new Burritos & Bowls, anywhere, for breakfast, lunch or dinner.”

No need to rush out to get in line before they run out of burritos, either. These items will be available at all locations and are getting added to the permanent menu, a representative for the chain told TODAY in an email.