Even the healthiest eaters among us sometimes crave a little comfort food.

Turns out, it actually is possible to eat healthily and satisfy a savory food craving. Here to help you kick off that healthier meal plan into high gear is Lisa Lillien, aka Hungry Girl. Lillien is sharing two recipes from her new cookbook, "Hungry Girl Clean & Hungry OBSESSED" that are sure to please your whole family: baked honey-mustard chicken nuggets, plus a take on pasta bolognese made with zucchini noodles instead of spaghetti.

Once you see how easy it is to make these oven-baked chicken nuggets, you'll be whipping them up at least once a week.

This lightened up (yet totally satisfying) pasta bolognese calls for extra-lean ground beef instead of fattier meat and is served over a bed of spiralized zucchini noodles (known as zoodles) instead of pasta.

