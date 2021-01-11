IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Start your week with better-for-you subs, burrito bowls and chocolate cake

Hunger won't stand a chance against this protein-packed meal for one.

Make better-for-you subs, burrito bowls and chocolate cake

Jan. 11, 202104:37
/ Source: TODAY
By Lisa Lillien

Food blogger Lisa Lillien of Hungry Girl is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite quick, easy and healthy recipes from her new cookbook "Hungry Girl Fast & Easy: All Natural Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less." She shows us how to make meat-free vegetarian burrito bowls, cucumber club sub sandwiches and individual chocolate mug cakes.

Club Sandwich Cucumber Subs
Jennifer Davick / Hungry Girl Cookbook
Club Sandwich Cucumber Subs

Lisa Lillien

Ditch the carbs and make sandwich buns out of cucumbers! These quick club subs are great for lunch or snacking and are perfect for enjoying on the go.

Yum Yum Chocolate Mug Cake
Jennifer Davick / Hungry Girl Cookbook
Yum Yum Chocolate Mug Cake

Lisa Lillien

Need a sweet treat in a flash? You're only two ingredients and a few minutes away from a cake for one. Grab a mug, and let's get going!

Meatless Burrito Bowl
Jennifer Davick / Hungry Girl Cookbook
Meatless Burrito Bowl

Lisa Lillien

Hunger won't stand a chance against this protein-packed meal for one. It's filled with hearty beans, healthy cauliflower rice and fresh veggies. It's great as a last-minute lunch or dinner!

Lisa Lillien