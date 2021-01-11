Start your week with better-for-you subs, burrito bowls and chocolate cake

Food blogger Lisa Lillien of Hungry Girl is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite quick, easy and healthy recipes from her new cookbook "Hungry Girl Fast & Easy: All Natural Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less." She shows us how to make meat-free vegetarian burrito bowls, cucumber club sub sandwiches and individual chocolate mug cakes.

Ditch the carbs and make sandwich buns out of cucumbers! These quick club subs are great for lunch or snacking and are perfect for enjoying on the go.

Need a sweet treat in a flash? You're only two ingredients and a few minutes away from a cake for one. Grab a mug, and let's get going!

Hunger won't stand a chance against this protein-packed meal for one. It's filled with hearty beans, healthy cauliflower rice and fresh veggies. It's great as a last-minute lunch or dinner!

