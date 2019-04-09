Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 9, 2019, 7:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Emi Boscamp

In this installment of Al Roker's original series "COLD CUTS," Al welcomes the iconic host of "Deal or No Deal," judge on "America's Got Talent," stand-up comedian and fellow bald man Howie Mandel, to discuss his somewhat unusual career trajectory, as well as his multi-year struggles with mental health issues.

Oh, and it just happens to be the very first time Mandel has made a sandwich for himself. Ever. Seriously.

For his first (we can't believe it either!) sandwich, Mandel stacks plenty of pastrami, bacon and cheddar on to pumpernickel bread with a generous slathering of mustard, a few pickles and a heaping helping coleslaw, all while taking great care not to touch any of the ingredients with his hands, of course.

Mandel gets real with Al about living with severe OCD, whether he actually remembers the Duchess of Sussex (aka the former Meghan Markle) during her stint as a briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal" and the secret to his 40-year marriage.

Al is piling on the meats and piling on the questions ... while showing Mandel how to pile on the toppings like a pro, too!

For a first sandwich, Mandel's creation is pretty delicious — we'd recommend it!

