Joanna Gaines' new cooking show premieres next week — here's how to tune in

"Magnolia Table" airs on January 4.
By Aly Walansky
By Aly Walansky

Joanna Gaines has a pretty strong fanbase — from the couple's "Fixer Upper" HGTV series to cookbooks, product lines and even a restaurant — but she's getting fans excited again with a brand new cooking show!

"Magnolia Table," the latest project from the fix-it-up power couple, will premiere Jan. 4 on the new Discovery+ platform and there’s already a sneak peek to build excitement!

“I think if your kitchen is not messy, you’re not having fun,” is among the sage advice that Joanna Gaines shares in the short teaser video posted to her Instagram page, which shows her cooking with her daughter and even revealing that there may be an entire episode devoted to biscuits!

"After lots of bloopers and LOTS of butter, we finally have ourselves a cooking show folks!" she captioned the post, which revealed the series will share a lot of what fans love about the Gaines family, from appearances with their adorable kids to their trademark home and kitchen inspiration.

This new series comes hot on the heels of the news that their popular "Fixer Upper" series will also soon be making a big return.

At a time when everyone has been spending a lot more time cooking at home with the family, some recipe inspiration will be very much appreciated!

The Gaines family has clearly been keeping busy in quarantine, and have shared with TODAY in past months that the family was hunkering down on their family farm. Perhaps that led to the creation of some new recipes to share with the rest of us.

Aly Walansky