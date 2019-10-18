Get the latest from TODAY

By Anthony Contrino

Anthony Contrino, food stylist and star of TODAY digital series "Saucy," is in the kitchen to share a few of his favorite peanut butter-infused recipes. He shows us how to make Asian-inspired peanut butter pasta, spicy peanut butter hot wings and peanut butter and pumpkin biscuits.

Peanut Butter Pasta
After a long day at work, I love coming home and being able to have dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes. The sauce is ready before the water even comes to a boil. I also tend to keep these ingredients in my pantry, so I don't have to worry about stopping at the supermarket.

Peanut Butter and Hot Honey Glazed Wings
Game day? Love wings? Meet your new go-to chicken wing recipe. Fact about me: I am a neat freak and can't make an egg in the morning without scrubbing my whole kitchen. Therefore, frying wings is not an option, but don't worry, these are still incredibly crispy.

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Drop Biscuits
If you've always been scared to make biscuits, then this is the recipe for you. The peanut butter melts into these biscuits, adding a subtle flavor that complements the pumpkin. Be sure to eat these bad boys right out of the oven with a generous pat of salted butter.

Anthony Contrino is a food stylist for the TODAY show, chef, culinary producer and consultant and recipe tester and developer.