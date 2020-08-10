Miso makes everything better — from noodles to cookies

It's no mystery why miso is such an essential ingredient in Japanese cuisine. The salty paste, made from fermented soybeans, adds nutty, umami flavor, appealing color and aroma and necessary nutrients to a wide variety of savory and sweet preparations. Food and lifestyle blogger Megan Hysaw shows us how to make a quick and flavorful miso glaze and uses it to dress easy sesame noodles and add extra flavor to peanut butter cookies.

I love this recipe because it is so simple yet packed with flavor! It can be used a multitude of ways, including as a glaze or marinade for protein of choice, tossed in noodles, and even as a secret ingredient for smooth and beautiful cookies. The ingredients also allow for a considerable shelf life, as long as it remains refrigerated.

This recipe really highlights the minimalism and classic flavor profile that is quintessentially Japanese. It is bright, fresh and full of umami thanks to the crunchy veggies and the sweet and savory sauce. Quick and easy to put together, it is absolutely delicious and sure to be a success, be it lunch or dinner.

This is a tasty twist on classic peanut butter cookies! The miso offers a smooth consistency, enhances the nutty flavor and provides a balance in the saltiness. These cookies have a light sweetness, are crispy on the outside and soft in the center.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these: