Beyond pie: Use canned pumpkin to make pasta, pork and coffee cake

Canned pumpkin is an ingredient we associate with dessert — specifically, pumpkin pie. But this savory, velvety ingredient, which is often overlooked outside of Thanksgiving, deserves a spot in some of your favorite dishes. I've come up with three perfectly pumpkin-y recipes that have nothing to do with pie (if you're looking for pie, head here): a coffee cake with a pumpkin and white chocolate glaze, a creamy, slurp-worthy pasta with a pumpkin vodka sauce, and a show-stopping five-spice roasted pork with brown butter and pumpkin sauce that's savory, sweet and spicy.

So, if you're looking for some new ways to add this bright-orange delight to your life, or you simply need to use up few extra cans of the stuff, these recipes are for you.

Once fall rolls around, there are pumpkin-flavored sweets coming out of my oven non-stop. My take on coffee cake is packed with pumpkin, white chocolate and a healthy dose of espresso. I love baking with pumpkin — not only does it provide that signature seasonal color, it makes for an especially moist cake. This cake feels like a warm hug with every bite — which is the perfect way to start your day.

Everybody loves vodka sauce, so I figured I'd put a fun fall twist on it — enter, pumpkin. This sauce is creamy and addicting and incredibly easy to make, making it perfect for a last-minute date night or dinner party with friends. With a whole can of pumpkin and tons of herbs and spices, this dish screams cozy. Why make pumpkin pie when you could make pumpkin pasta?

Pumpkin and brown butter are a match made in heaven. And when paired with roast pork, they make for an epic fall fast. The warm spice from the five-spice powder complements the rosemary and sage, and the pork exits the oven juicy and flavorful before being smothered in the most comforting sauce. This one is sure to help you reimagine the possibilities of pumpkin — and will soon be your favorite fall dinner.