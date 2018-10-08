Make-ahead Monday: How to use butternut squash in 3 easy fall recipes

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Cookbook author Daphne Oz stopped by Megyn Kelly TODAY to prove that butternut squash is just as versatile as it is delicious in three fall-themed meals. The slightly sweet, winter squash goes well with a variety of spice combinations, "from ginger cookies to curries to a simple thyme and sage combo that our family LOVES at Thanksgiving," says the TV personality.

First up on her fall-menu is a candied butternut squash soup. As a busy mom, Oz says she recognizes the importance of a quick and filling meal for weeknights. "You can put this soup on the stove when you get home and basically forget about it until it’s time to puree and get it on the table," she says. With a touch of Jamaican jerk seasoning and coconut milk, this soup also has unique, slightly tropical twist. Hallow out a pumpkin to use as a serving bowl for a spectacularly spooky soup.

Next up, a fall-inspired take on eggplant parmesan. The combination of pecans and Parmesan gives a rich and crispy texture to the soft roasted squash that's a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Says Oz, "This recipe works equally well for casual family dinner or as part of an entertaining spread. You can design the butternut squash in patterns or tile them for a more decorative presentation, or just throw them in the dish if you’re in a rush."

Take leftovers in a hot cup for lunch on the run, or get a hunk of great quality bread and a light salad for the perfect cold-weather supper.

The combo of pecans and Parmesan imparts a wonderfully rich, textured crispness to the soft roasted squash without using bread.